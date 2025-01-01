Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Ford F-150

177,385 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13168145

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1762871086
  2. 1762871087
  3. 1762871089
  4. 1762871086
  5. 1762871090
  6. 1762871089
  7. 1762871087
  8. 1762871090
  9. 1762871087
  10. 1762871089
  11. 1762871087
  12. 1762871089
  13. 1762871089
  14. 1762871087
  15. 1762871088
  16. 1762871089
  17. 1762871086
  18. 1762871087
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,385KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF6GFD02598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 120,184 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge 4DR SE AWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Ford Edge 4DR SE AWD 176,060 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 300 4dr Sdn Touring AWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Chrysler 300 4dr Sdn Touring AWD 123,828 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Ford F-150