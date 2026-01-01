Menu
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 2016 FORD F-150 XLT 

Super Crew (4 door), 3.5L EcoBoost v6, 6.5ft long bed, 

Only 193,000 very well maintained and documented kms!

Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.

No Accidents, Dealer Serviced, 

Clean Carfax vehicle history report, local southern Ontario Truck.

THIS ONE IS LOADED!! AND WAS DEALER SERVICED AT EVERY INTERVAL!

New Front Brakes. Tires like new, Tow Package, Trailer back up Assist, Rear Camera, Chrome bumpers, grill and trim, Remote Start, Trailer Brake Controller,

Power Driver Seat, Driver Info Center, Bucket Seats with console, Power adjustable pedals!

Come and see for yourself, Comes Certified and ready to go!

NEW YEAR...TIME FOR A NEW TO YOU TRUCK! NOW ONLY $18,888+HST. INCLUDES SAFETY!

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, 

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

FULL WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK HERE

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

193,000 KM

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

193,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG3GFB16336

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 2016 FORD F-150 XLT 

Super Crew (4 door), 3.5L EcoBoost v6, 6.5ft long bed, 

Only 193,000 very well maintained and documented kms!

Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.

No Accidents, Dealer Serviced, 

Clean Carfax vehicle history report, local southern Ontario Truck.

THIS ONE IS LOADED!! AND WAS DEALER SERVICED AT EVERY INTERVAL!

New Front Brakes. Tires like new, Tow Package, Trailer back up Assist, Rear Camera, Chrome bumpers, grill and trim, Remote Start, Trailer Brake Controller,

Power Driver Seat, Driver Info Center, Bucket Seats with console, Power adjustable pedals!

Come and see for yourself, Come's Certified and ready to go!

NEW YEAR...TIME FOR A NEW TO YOU TRUCK! NOW ONLY $18,888+HST. INCLUDES SAFETY!

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, 

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

FULL WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK HERE

 

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6.5ft bed

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895

