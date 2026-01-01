$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
2016 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean 2016 FORD F-150 XLT
Super Crew (4 door), 3.5L EcoBoost v6, 6.5ft long bed,
Only 193,000 very well maintained and documented kms!
Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.
No Accidents, Dealer Serviced,
Clean Carfax vehicle history report, local southern Ontario Truck.
THIS ONE IS LOADED!! AND WAS DEALER SERVICED AT EVERY INTERVAL!
New Front Brakes. Tires like new, Tow Package, Trailer back up Assist, Rear Camera, Chrome bumpers, grill and trim, Remote Start, Trailer Brake Controller,
Power Driver Seat, Driver Info Center, Bucket Seats with console, Power adjustable pedals!
Come and see for yourself, Come's Certified and ready to go!
NEW YEAR...TIME FOR A NEW TO YOU TRUCK! NOW ONLY $18,888+HST. INCLUDES SAFETY!
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,
INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
FULL WALK AROUND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK HERE
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
