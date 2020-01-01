Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

SE Heated Seats One Owner No Accidents

2016 Ford Fusion

SE Heated Seats One Owner No Accidents

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,251KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454103
  • Stock #: 3411
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H74GR204615
Exterior Colour
Graphite
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CARFAX CLEAN, ONE OWNER ,EXCELLENT CONDITION, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. This Ford Fusion is a great buy for those that are looking for a spacious, stylish, large sedan that offers class-leading fuel economy! With some of the highest safety ratings across the board in its segement, this Fusion is more than a dependable daily-driver! Options and features include: Alloy wheels, heated seats, heated mirrors, keyless entry, speed senesitive wipers, xm radio, power seats, reverse camera, passive anti-theft system, and more! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory! 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Send A Message