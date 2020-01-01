2016 Ford Fusion

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

CARFAX CLEAN, ONE OWNER ,EXCELLENT CONDITION, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY. This Ford Fusion is a great buy for those that are looking for a spacious, stylish, large sedan that offers class-leading fuel economy! With some of the highest safety ratings across the board in its segement, this Fusion is more than a dependable daily-driver! Options and features include: Alloy wheels, heated seats, heated mirrors, keyless entry, speed senesitive wipers, xm radio, power seats, reverse camera, passive anti-theft system, and more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

CARFAX available on every vehicle in our inventory!

We want your TRADE-INS!

We do CONSIGNMENT sales!

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!