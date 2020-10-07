Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

122,563 KM

Details Description Features

V6 FASTBACK

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6164049
  • Stock #: 3780
  • VIN: 1FA6P8AM2G5319859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,563 KM

Vehicle Description

ROUSH EXHAUST. REMOTE START. POWER-ASSIST STEERING MODES. 10-SPOKE ALLOYS. We present you this eye-catching 2016 Ford Mustang FASTBACK with Roush performance exhaust adding a very throaty sound to a beautifully sculpted beast. This Ford Mustang is perfectly user-friendly, paired with features such as the power-ASSIST steering modes allowing you to adjust the steering; no matter the terrain or situation you're facing!  Some of the many options include: keyless entry and remote start, proximity key, ROUSH performance exhausts, backup camera, bluetooth, auxiliary AND MP3, variable steering modes, 10-spoke aftermarket ALLOY rims and much MORE!! Truly encompassing the term "the beauty and the beast", come in and find out why the Ford Mustang is one of the most popular vehicles on the road!  

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

