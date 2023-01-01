2016 GMC Canyon

$33,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 1 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10463910

10463910 Stock #: 341772

341772 VIN: 1GTG6CE35G1341772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 341772

Mileage 109,151 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.