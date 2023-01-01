Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

109,151 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,151KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463910
  • Stock #: 341772
  • VIN: 1GTG6CE35G1341772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 341772
  • Mileage 109,151 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

