2016 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8591888

8591888 Stock #: 5540

5540 VIN: 1GTW7AFF8G1121807

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 163,080 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.