2016 GMC Savana
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8591888
- Stock #: 5540
- VIN: 1GTW7AFF8G1121807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 163,080 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW. FOUR BRAND NEW LT TIRES. POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. AIR CONDITIONING. THIS VAN LOOKS, RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. TWO SETS OF KEYS. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
519-823-8585
contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
