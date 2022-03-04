Menu
2016 GMC Savana

163,080 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2016 GMC Savana

2016 GMC Savana

WT

2016 GMC Savana

WT

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8591888
  Stock #: 5540
  VIN: 1GTW7AFF8G1121807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 163,080 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW. FOUR BRAND NEW LT TIRES. POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. AIR CONDITIONING. THIS VAN LOOKS, RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. TWO SETS OF KEYS. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

