2016 GMC Sierra 1500

115,836 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Base 4x4

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Base 4x4

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,836KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6690992
  • Stock #: C4472
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH1GZ174472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4472
  • Mileage 115,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

