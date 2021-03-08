2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor

