Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

128,642 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9813808
  2. 9813808
  3. 9813808
  4. 9813808
  5. 9813808
  6. 9813808
  7. 9813808
  8. 9813808
  9. 9813808
  10. 9813808
  11. 9813808
  12. 9813808
  13. 9813808
  14. 9813808
  15. 9813808
  16. 9813808
  17. 9813808
  18. 9813808
  19. 9813808
  20. 9813808
  21. 9813808
  22. 9813808
  23. 9813808
  24. 9813808
  25. 9813808
  26. 9813808
  27. 9813808
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,642KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813808
  • Stock #: 333023
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC2GG333023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 333023
  • Mileage 128,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 129,757 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Color...
 128,642 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 128,642 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory