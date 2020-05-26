2016 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
DURAMAX 6.6l V8, DENALI LOADED, Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE ,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,, ROCKSTAR WHEELS. This 2016 Sierra 2500 is an absolutley stunning truck with great capability! With $15,000 in options, this Denali is specced to give its drivers ultimate comfort and driving experience, while being able to put in an incredible amount of work whether you use it for towing, hauling, or off-roading. Equipped with the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine making 400HP & 735 FT/LB of Trq, this truck has massive towing capacity. Options and Features include; Z71 Off-road Suspension Package, Power Folding Camper Mirrors, Custom Fender Flares, Driver Alert Package, Lane Departure Warning, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Navigation, Onstar 4G LTE Internet access, Leather Interior, Bose Sound System, Denali Interior Stitching, Bluetooth, HID Headlights, Auto Locking Rear Differentials, and much more!
