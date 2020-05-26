Menu
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali Duramax Crew Cab

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Denali Duramax Crew Cab

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,725KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5030643
  • VIN: 1GT12UE84GF130343
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dune
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

DURAMAX 6.6l V8, DENALI LOADED, Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE ,SUNROOF, NAVIGATION,, ROCKSTAR WHEELS. This 2016 Sierra 2500 is an absolutley stunning truck with great capability! With $15,000 in options, this Denali is specced to give its drivers ultimate comfort and driving experience, while being able to put in an incredible amount of work whether you use it for towing, hauling, or off-roading. Equipped with the 6.6L Duramax diesel engine making 400HP & 735 FT/LB of Trq, this truck has massive towing capacity. Options and Features include; Z71 Off-road Suspension Package, Power Folding Camper Mirrors, Custom Fender Flares, Driver Alert Package, Lane Departure Warning, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Navigation, Onstar 4G LTE Internet access, Leather Interior, Bose Sound System, Denali Interior Stitching, Bluetooth, HID Headlights, Auto Locking Rear Differentials, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

 

Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

