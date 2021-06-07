$15,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7234922

7234922 Stock #: GH106728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER Blind Spot Monitor CLEAN CARFAX

