Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

142,129 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8188869
  2. 8188869
  3. 8188869
  4. 8188869
  5. 8188869
  6. 8188869
  7. 8188869
  8. 8188869
  9. 8188869
  10. 8188869
  11. 8188869
  12. 8188869
  13. 8188869
  14. 8188869
  15. 8188869
  16. 8188869
  17. 8188869
  18. 8188869
  19. 8188869
  20. 8188869
  21. 8188869
  22. 8188869
  23. 8188869
  24. 8188869
  25. 8188869
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,129KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8188869
  • Stock #: 401099
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B59GH401099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 401099
  • Mileage 142,129 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Ford Fusion Ene...
 33,197 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 142,129 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 4,385 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory