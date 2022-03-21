$20,995+ tax & licensing
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2016 Honda Civic
2016 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
121,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8972995
- Stock #: 114047
- VIN: 2HGFC1F97GH114047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 114047
- Mileage 121,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5