2016 Honda Civic

121,200 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

2016 Honda Civic Touring

Touring

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8972995
  • Stock #: 114047
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F97GH114047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 114047
  • Mileage 121,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

