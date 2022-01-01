Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda CR-V

58,771 KM

Details Description Features

$26,720

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,720

+ taxes & licensing

Olympic Honda

519-836-0640

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

SE

Location

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

519-836-0640

  1. 8110156
  2. 8110156
  3. 8110156
  4. 8110156
  5. 8110156
  6. 8110156
  7. 8110156
  8. 8110156
  9. 8110156
Contact Seller

$26,720

+ taxes & licensing

58,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8110156
  • Stock #: U2377
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H47GH132373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,771 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner vehicle in excellent condition. Safety of all wheel drive. Back up camera, blue tooth, alloy wheels, air conditioning and more. Call for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Olympic Honda

2016 Honda CR-V SE
 58,771 KM
$26,720 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 55,230 KM
$35,544 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Cou...
 23,798 KM
$20,760 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

Olympic Honda

995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-0640

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory