2016 Honda HR-V

121,122 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Honda HR-V

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

2016 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,122KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9039247
  Stock #: 106633
  VIN: 3CZRU6H76GM106633

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 106633
  Mileage 121,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

