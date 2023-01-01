Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Odyssey

147,667 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1687628101
  2. 1687628101
  3. 1687628101
  4. 1687628101
  5. 1687628054
  6. 1687628101
  7. 1687628101
  8. 1687628101
  9. 1687628101
  10. 1687628101
  11. 1687628101
  12. 1687628101
  13. 1687628101
  14. 1687628055
  15. 1687628055
  16. 1687628054
  17. 1687628056
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,667KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108260
  • Stock #: 5700
  • VIN: 5fnrl5h32gb508508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 147,667 KM

Vehicle Description

8 passenger. Like new. Rear AC & heat. Reverse camera. Leather. Heated seats, alloy wheels and so much more. Honda quality and engineering. This Odyssey looks, rides and drives like new. See for yourself. Don't miss out. Finished in a pearl white metallic. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. 

Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 519-823-8585 text: 519-841-6200  email: contact@linwoodauto.ca 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2016 Honda Odyssey 4...
 147,667 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda B-Series ...
 172,218 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2001 Mazda B-Series ...
 229,500 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory