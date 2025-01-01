Menu
🚗 Drive Home a 2016 Hyundai Accent GL – Only at Troy's Toys! 🚗

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish ride? This 2016 Hyundai Accent GL is here and ready to hit the road, and Troy's Toys has the perfect deal waiting for you!

Why Choose the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL?

 

Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with impressive fuel economy—up to 36 MPG on the highway!

Smooth Ride: With its 1.6L engine and smooth 6-speed transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive, fun-to-drive experience.

Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating, modern features, and plenty of cargo space make the Accent GL ideal for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and stability control to keep you secure on the road.

Troy's Toys Exclusive Offer:

Great Pricing: Get a fantastic deal on this low-mileage on this 2016 Hyundai Accent GL!

Financing Options: No matter your credit, we'll help you get behind the wheel with flexible financing plans tailored to you.

Top-Notch Service: Our friendly, no-pressure team at Troy's Toys is here to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

🚗 Visit Us Today!

 

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to drive away in a 2016 Hyundai Accent GL from Troy's Toys. Hurry—this deal won't last long!

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

2016 Hyundai Accent

$9,995 + tax & licensing

GL

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
133,243KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE9GU983863

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3863
  • Mileage 133,243 KM

Why Choose the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL?

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish ride? This 2016 Hyundai Accent GL is here and ready to hit the road, and Troy’s Toys has the perfect deal waiting for you!

Why Choose the 2016 Hyundai Accent GL?

 

  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with impressive fuel economy—up to 36 MPG on the highway!

  • Smooth Ride: With its 1.6L engine and smooth 6-speed transmission, you’ll enjoy a responsive, fun-to-drive experience.

  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating, modern features, and plenty of cargo space make the Accent GL ideal for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

  • Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and stability control to keep you secure on the road.

Troy’s Toys Exclusive Offer:

  • Great Pricing: Get a fantastic deal on this low-mileage on this 2016 Hyundai Accent GL!

  • Financing Options: No matter your credit, we’ll help you get behind the wheel with flexible financing plans tailored to you.

  • Top-Notch Service: Our friendly, no-pressure team at Troy’s Toys is here to make your car-buying experience hassle-free and enjoyable.

🚗 Visit Us Today!

 

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to drive away in a 2016 Hyundai Accent GL from Troy’s Toys. Hurry—this deal won’t last long!

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Hyundai Accent