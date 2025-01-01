$8,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Hyundai Accent
4DR SDN AUTO SE
2016 Hyundai Accent
4DR SDN AUTO SE
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE1GU087783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,511 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2009 Chevrolet Aveo LS 188,533 KM $900 + tax & lic
2017 Freightliner M2106 Sport Chasis 191,333 KM $97,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon 4WD Ext Cab 128.3" 146,809 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2016 Hyundai Accent