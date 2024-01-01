Menu
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Hyundai Elantra

130,744 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,744KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AE5GU506790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C6790
  • Mileage 130,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Hyundai Elantra