$9,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C1625
- Mileage 152,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, available now at Troy's Toys! This sleek red sedan boasts a 1.8L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With 152,998 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for its next adventure.
This well-equipped GL trim includes a range of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated front seats and heated mirrors on chilly mornings, while the keyless entry and power door locks add a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Stay connected on the go with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input, and cruise in style with the cruise control and tilt steering wheel. For your peace of mind, the Elantra comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on every journey.
Here are five of the most enticing features of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL:
- Heated front seats and heated mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable no matter the weather.
- Keyless entry and power door locks: Enjoy convenience and security at your fingertips.
- Cruise control and tilt steering wheel: Take control of your driving experience and enjoy effortless cruising.
- Anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags: Drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected.
- AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input: Stay entertained and connected on the road.
Visit Troy's Toys today and experience the reliability and comfort of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for yourself.
