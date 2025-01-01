Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan? Look no further than this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, available now at Troys Toys! This sleek red sedan boasts a 1.8L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With 152,998 km on the odometer, this Elantra is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This well-equipped GL trim includes a range of features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of heated front seats and heated mirrors on chilly mornings, while the keyless entry and power door locks add a touch of luxury to your daily commute. Stay connected on the go with the AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input, and cruise in style with the cruise control and tilt steering wheel. For your peace of mind, the Elantra comes equipped with anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, ensuring you and your passengers are protected on every journey.</p><p>Here are five of the most enticing features of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated front seats and heated mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry and power door locks:</strong> Enjoy convenience and security at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Cruise control and tilt steering wheel:</strong> Take control of your driving experience and enjoy effortless cruising.</li><li><strong>Anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you and your passengers are protected.</li><li><strong>AM/FM radio, CD player, and auxiliary audio input:</strong> Stay entertained and connected on the road.</li></ul><p>Visit Troys Toys today and experience the reliability and comfort of this 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL for yourself.</p>

2016 Hyundai Elantra

152,998 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

12403356

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,998KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE6GH761625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1625
  • Mileage 152,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

519-821-9020

2016 Hyundai Elantra