2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

128,000 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137021
  • Stock #: 330477
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB9GG330477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 330477
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

