2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Sport FWD, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Package & Much More!

Sport FWD, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Package & Much More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

106,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7759077
  • Stock #: GG359085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Package, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth. Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Alloy Wheels.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a dependable Santa Fe Sport today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
am/fm
Bluetooth
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

