Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

184,567 KM

Details Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12177373

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1739306881
  2. 1739306881
  3. 1739306881
  4. 1739306881
  5. 1739306881
  6. 1739306881
  7. 1739306881
  8. 1739306881
  9. 1739306881
  10. 1739306881
  11. 1739306881
  12. 1739306881
  13. 1739306881
  14. 1739306881
  15. 1739306881
  16. 1739306881
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,567KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB8GG356047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C6047
  • Mileage 184,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 120,821 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 169,879 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 171,066 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport