2016 Hyundai Sonata

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Drivers Seat

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm

Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Reverse Camera

Park Assist

USB port

Aux. Audio Input

Blind Spot Monitor

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Rear cross traffic alert

Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.