Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Sonata

149,745 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. 1608229138
  2. 1608229151
  3. 1608229151
  4. 1608229151
  5. 1608229151
  6. 1608229138
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

149,745KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6288699
  • Stock #: 964
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF1GH293107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 964
  • Mileage 149,745 KM

Vehicle Description

 

ONE OWNER - LOCAL TRADE IN

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray's Garage

2015 Chrysler 200 C
 144,515 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord EX...
 162,461 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX Tech ...
 153,242 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory