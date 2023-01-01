Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

107,954 KM

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD, Leather, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot, Alloys and More!

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD, Leather, Pano Sunroof, Navigation, Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot, Alloys and More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

107,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9675082
  • Stock #: GU232956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,954 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Tucson delivers a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy Tucson today!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX

