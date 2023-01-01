2016 Hyundai Veloster

$13,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10500876

10500876 Stock #: 23N2213

23N2213 VIN: KMHTC6AD2GU270189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 23N2213

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Sunroof Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.