2016 Hyundai Veloster

120,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
AutoMarket

519-767-0007

SE Certified!MANUAL!Sunroof!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_LowKilometer

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

3 Door Coupe Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

