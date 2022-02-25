$65,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar F-Type
S CONVERTIBLE // PREMIUM PKG // LOW KM'S/ CLEAN
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$65,995
- Listing ID: 8296257
- Stock #: 4057
- VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845
- Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Camel
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,036 KM
F-TYPE S! CONVERTIBLE! AUTO! 380HP! CLEAN CARFAX!! We present you this elegant but raw Jaguar F-Type S with the tan soft-top convertible roof, and matching camel interior! This Jaguar F-Type S is equipped with the extended leather package, black packackge 2, premium & vision package, and super performance braking package!
This F-Type S is also loaded with options like: heated steering wheel, reverse cam, bluetooth, dual zone auto climate control, heated seats, intelligent high beams, blind spot monitor, power fold mirrors with dimming, dynamic exhaust control, and much more!!
