Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jaguar F-Type

53,036 KM

Details Description Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Jaguar F-Type

2016 Jaguar F-Type

S CONVERTIBLE // PREMIUM PKG // LOW KM'S/ CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar F-Type

S CONVERTIBLE // PREMIUM PKG // LOW KM'S/ CLEAN

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8296257
  • Stock #: 4057
  • VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Camel
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4057
  • Mileage 53,036 KM

Vehicle Description

F-TYPE S! CONVERTIBLE! AUTO! 380HP! CLEAN CARFAX!!  We present you this elegant but raw Jaguar F-Type S with the tan soft-top convertible roof, and matching camel interior! This Jaguar F-Type S is equipped with the extended leather package, black packackge 2, premium & vision package, and super performance braking package! 

This F-Type S is also loaded with options like: heated steering wheel, reverse cam, bluetooth, dual zone auto climate control, heated seats, intelligent high beams, blind spot monitor, power fold mirrors with dimming, dynamic exhaust control, and much more!! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2011 BMW 3 Series 33...
 256,782 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Corve...
 16,799 KM
$76,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,911 KM
$137,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory