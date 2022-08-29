$59,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar F-Type
S AWD Convertible/ Supercharged/ Clean Carfax
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9097789
- VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ammonite Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 57,695 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 380HP SUPERCHARGED V6. When the Jaguar F-Type was introduced, it quickly stole the hearts of the modern car-enthusiast thanks to its stunning E-Type inspired exterior design, and the performance capabilities to match. The F-Type not only turns heads with its beautiful looks, but with its sound as well. The F-Type produces a fierce sound thanks to its active exhaust system, with the ability to open and close valves with the touch of a button. Options and Features include: Merdian Sound System, Extended Leather Package, Performance Braking Package, Premium & Vision Pack, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Monitoring, Push Start, Active Rear Wing, Alloy Wheels, and much more.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
