2016 Jaguar F-Type

57,695 KM

Details

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2016 Jaguar F-Type

2016 Jaguar F-Type

S AWD Convertible/ Supercharged/ Clean Carfax

2016 Jaguar F-Type

S AWD Convertible/ Supercharged/ Clean Carfax

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9097789
  VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ammonite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 57,695 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 380HP SUPERCHARGED V6.  When the Jaguar F-Type was introduced, it quickly stole the hearts of the modern car-enthusiast thanks to its stunning E-Type inspired exterior design, and the performance capabilities to match. The F-Type not only turns heads with its beautiful looks, but with its sound as well. The F-Type produces a fierce sound thanks to its active exhaust system, with the ability to open and close valves with the touch of a button. Options and Features include: Merdian Sound System, Extended Leather Package, Performance Braking Package, Premium & Vision Pack, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Monitoring, Push Start, Active Rear Wing, Alloy Wheels, and much more.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

