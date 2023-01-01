$59,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jaguar F-Type
ROADSTER ! AUTO TYPE-S AWD! CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 4266
- VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 58,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Jaguar F-type S AWD roadster, a true masterpiece of luxury and performance. With its sleek lines and powerful 380HP V6 engine, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with a clean Carfax report and just 59,000 km's on the odometer, you can trust that this car has been well-maintained and is ready to take on the road.
Get ready to experience the thrill of driving in this stunning machine. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll feel the power and stability as you accelerate around corners and zip down the highway. The F-type S is a true driver's car, with a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission and dynamic handling that will leave you feeling confident and in control.
But it's not just about the performance - this car is also loaded with luxurious features that will make every drive a pleasure. The premium leather seats, climate control system, heated seats, reverse camera and state-of-the-art Meridian sound system will keep you comfortable and entertained no matter how long your journey.
So why wait? Come experience the 2016 Jaguar F-type S AWD roadster for yourself and see what true luxury and performance feels like. With its clean Carfax report and low mileage, this car won't be on the market for long. Visit us today and take the first step towards owning the car of your dreams.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
