Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jaguar F-Type

58,949 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Jaguar F-Type

2016 Jaguar F-Type

ROADSTER ! AUTO TYPE-S AWD! CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jaguar F-Type

ROADSTER ! AUTO TYPE-S AWD! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1680192162
  2. 1680192175
  3. 1680192205
  4. 1680192219
  5. 1680192237
  6. 1680192267
  7. 1680192286
  8. 1680192301
  9. 1680192312
  10. 1680192342
  11. 1680192356
  12. 1680192379
  13. 1680192398
  14. 1680192415
  15. 1680192425
  16. 1680192435
  17. 1680192454
  18. 1680192475
  19. 1680192490
  20. 1680192499
  21. 1680192512
  22. 1680192538
  23. 1680192553
  24. 1680192561
  25. 1680192568
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782023
  • Stock #: 4266
  • VIN: SAJXJ6FV6G8K25845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4266
  • Mileage 58,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jaguar F-type S AWD roadster, a true masterpiece of luxury and performance. With its sleek lines and powerful 380HP V6 engine, this car is sure to turn heads wherever you go. And with a clean Carfax report and just 59,000 km's on the odometer, you can trust that this car has been well-maintained and is ready to take on the road.

Get ready to experience the thrill of driving in this stunning machine. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll feel the power and stability as you accelerate around corners and zip down the highway. The F-type S is a true driver's car, with a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission and dynamic handling that will leave you feeling confident and in control.

But it's not just about the performance - this car is also loaded with luxurious features that will make every drive a pleasure. The premium leather seats, climate control system, heated seats, reverse camera and state-of-the-art Meridian sound system will keep you comfortable and entertained no matter how long your journey.

So why wait? Come experience the 2016 Jaguar F-type S AWD roadster for yourself and see what true luxury and performance feels like. With its clean Carfax report and low mileage, this car won't be on the market for long. Visit us today and take the first step towards owning the car of your dreams.

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2016 Jaguar F-Type R...
 58,949 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana RWD ...
 74,907 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2016 BMW M2 LONG BEA...
 38,571 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory