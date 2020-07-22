2016 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD) 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD) GVWR: 2 290 KGS (5 050 LBS) (STD) TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD) POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details Requires Subscription COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Cargo Net A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic...

