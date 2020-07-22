Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

66,118 KM

Details Description Features

$18,294

+ tax & licensing
$18,294

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-889-8021

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-888-889-8021

$18,294

+ taxes & licensing

66,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5581713
  • Stock #: 20-637A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB1GW230891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD, FWD 4dr North, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 2 290 KGS (5 050 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
Requires Subscription
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System Cargo Net A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

