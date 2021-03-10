2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Navigation System Reverse Camera LEATHER 18" Alloy Wheels Touch Screen USB port Aux. Audio Input STEERING RADIO CONTROLS Forward collision alert Heated Rear Seats forward emergency braking Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection

