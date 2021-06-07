Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

110,685 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT-8 475HP// ACCIDENT-FREE// FULLY-LOADED

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT-8 475HP// ACCIDENT-FREE// FULLY-LOADED

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7270919
  VIN: 1C4RJFDJ5GC489272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Garnet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Sepia Laguna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,685 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE COLOUR COMBINATION, ACCIDENT FREE, 475HP 6.4L V8. This stunning Jeep Grand Cherokee is finished in a unique, Dark Garnet Red Pearl with breath-taking Sepia Laguna Leather, and black chrome alloy wheels! The SRT-8 Jeep is one of the quickest SUV's in the world, with the ability to do 0-60mph in less than 4.5 seconds! 

 

Options and Features include; SRT High Performance Audio Package, Harmon Kardon Sound, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Dual Exhaust, Launch Control, Navigation, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Heated Steering,  Paddle Shifers, Brembo Brakes, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front View Camera, Radar Cruise Control, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

