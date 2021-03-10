2016 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6784871

6784871 VIN: 1C4NJRAB8GD707504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.