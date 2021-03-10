Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

75th Anniversary

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6784871
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB8GD707504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

 

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

Plus:

FREE Synthetic oil change.

FREE Rust proof undercoating.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 134,000 KM
$7,300 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey T...
 126,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Venza LE
 114,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory