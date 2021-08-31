Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

72,755 KM

Details Description Features

$17,967

+ tax & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

High Altitude

Location

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

72,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7702132
  • Stock #: 20-1136A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr High Altitude, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

