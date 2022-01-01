2016 Jeep Patriot

$21,972 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 4 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8074183

8074183 Stock #: 21-592X

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,454 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Billet Metallic TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD) ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive P...

