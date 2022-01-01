Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

74,454 KM

Details Description Features

$21,972

+ tax & licensing
$21,972

+ taxes & licensing

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

High Altitude

Location

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

$21,972

+ taxes & licensing

74,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8074183
  • Stock #: 21-592X

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Come And Experience Why We're Guelph's Readers Choice Award Winner!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Billet Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

1-866-904-1973

