2016 Jeep Patriot

- Listing ID: 8074183
- Stock #: 21-592X
-
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
-
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
74,454 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Adjustable Steering Wheel
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed Sensitive P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.