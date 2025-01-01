Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Renegade

141,428 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4DR LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12854126

2016 Jeep Renegade

4WD 4DR LIMITED

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1755033157
  2. 1755033157
  3. 1755033157
  4. 1755033157
  5. 1755033157
  6. 1755033157
  7. 1755033157
  8. 1755033157
  9. 1755033157
  10. 1755033157
  11. 1755033158
  12. 1755033158
  13. 1755033158
  14. 1755033158
  15. 1755033158
  16. 1755033158
  17. 1755033158
  18. 1755033158
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,428KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZACCJBDTXGPC54264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2007 GMC 5500 for sale in Guelph, ON
2007 GMC 5500 160,090 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 98,172 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 60,355 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Jeep Renegade