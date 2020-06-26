Menu
$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD CERTIFIED,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD CERTIFIED,Heated Seats,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263916
  • Stock #: 20N1287
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38GG153482
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE Owner!! Accident FREE!! Ontario vehicle equipped with AWD, Heated Seats, A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, and more!! 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

