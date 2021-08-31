Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

519-767-0007

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD Certified!AWD!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD Certified!AWD!BackupCamera!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609183
  • Stock #: 21N1608
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA1XGG087841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1608
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Vehicle equipped with Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, A/C and MORE!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience
that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a
broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full
Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of
your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

