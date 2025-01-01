Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Kia Soul

87,633 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12883766

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1755722837
  2. 1755722837
  3. 1755722837
  4. 1755722837
  5. 1755722837
  6. 1755722837
  7. 1755722837
  8. 1755722837
  9. 1755722837
  10. 1755722837
  11. 1755722837
  12. 1755722837
  13. 1755722837
  14. 1755722837
  15. 1755722837
  16. 1755722837
  17. 1755722837
  18. 1755722837
  19. 1755722837
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,633KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A58G7825989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C5989
  • Mileage 87,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 145,897 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey EX 125,142 KM $16,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Envision Premium I for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Buick Envision Premium I 177,800 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Kia Soul