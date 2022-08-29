Menu
2016 Kia Soul

142,617 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,617KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9053854
  • Stock #: 368905
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52G7368905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 368905
  • Mileage 142,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

