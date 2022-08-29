$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
EX
142,617KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9053854
- Stock #: 368905
- VIN: KNDJP3A52G7368905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 368905
- Mileage 142,617 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
