2016 Lexus IS 300

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Location

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6385125
  • VIN: JTHCM1D29G5006006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

 

Plus: 
FREE 3 Months Lubrico Warranty valued at $299, covers powertrain plus coverage for the most common breakdowns.
FREE Synthetic oil change.
FREE Rust proof undercoating.

And we have special price on winter tires.

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.
FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

