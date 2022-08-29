Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

57,250 KM

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Massey Motors

519-831-1263

GT

GT

Location

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9215032
  • VIN: JM1DKBD72G0101677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,250 KM

Vehicle Description

·         Certified

·         One owner

·         No accidents

·         2.0L engine

·         Automatic transmission

·         Backup camera

·         Keyless entry

·         AM / FM / CD / XM / AUX input radio

·         Cruise control

·         Tilt steering column

·         Heated seats

·         Power windows

·         Power locks

·         Power heated mirrors

·         New tires

·         New front brakes

·         New rear brakes

 

 

Financing available.

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra. Test-drives by appointment only.

 

Call or text 519-831-1263

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Road

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

