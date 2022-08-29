2016 Mazda CX-3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9215032

9215032 VIN: JM1DKBD72G0101677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,250 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

