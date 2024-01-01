Menu
Murrays Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

This 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD comes with a  2.5 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. Included In Advertised Price.</span></strong></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>This 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD comes with a  2.5 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Back - Up Camera, Roof Rack and MORE!!</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Stop By Today at Murrays Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we dont have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><strong><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!</span></strong><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>FINANCING! </strong>- Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!</strong> - You dont need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murrays Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).

*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

2016 Mazda CX-5

$11,995 + tax & licensing

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,058KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY2G0622541

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,058 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

2016 Mazda CX-5