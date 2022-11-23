Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

117,445 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD 4DR AUTO GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016.5 AWD 4DR AUTO GS

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9338983
  • Stock #: 5648
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY5G0644369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,445 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Low km's. Like new. Accident free. Serviced at the Mazda dealer. All wheel drive. Sunroof. Reverse Camera. Heated seats, tow package and so much more. This Mazda CX5 looks, rides and drives like new. Very economical and reliable.

We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing and free Carproof History Report. 

Call or email today for more details.

1-519-823-8585

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

