2016 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring CERTIFIED, WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4911933
  • Stock #: 20N1237
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM254881
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One Owner Ontario vehicle equipped with Bluetooth, Navigation, Push to Start, XM Radio and much more!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

