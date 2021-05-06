2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$14,998 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7127998

7127998 Stock #: GM287822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Reverse Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.