519-767-9555
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
iTouring Certified, Great condition
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
$21,199
- Listing ID: 9083368
- Stock #: 1474
- VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM309104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,207 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda3 Touring coming certified, 1 year free oil changes and in beautiful condition.
Nicely equipped with heated seats, rear view camera, bluetooth, push button start, automatic transmission, A/C, power windows/locks/mirrors, touch screen radio system, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls and lots more.
Come in for a free test drive today!
New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Vehicle Features
