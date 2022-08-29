Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

50,207 KM

Details Description Features

$21,199

+ tax & licensing
$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

iTouring Certified, Great condition

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

iTouring Certified, Great condition

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$21,199

+ taxes & licensing

50,207KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9083368
  Stock #: 1474
  VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM309104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,207 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mazda3 Touring coming certified, 1 year free oil changes and in beautiful condition.


Nicely equipped with heated seats, rear view camera, bluetooth, push button start, automatic transmission, A/C, power windows/locks/mirrors, touch screen radio system, alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls and lots more.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

