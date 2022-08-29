$18,495+ tax & licensing
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
98,852KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9299881
- Stock #: 306402
- VIN: 3MZBM1K71GM306402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,852 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
