2016 Mazda MAZDA3

$18,495 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 8 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9299881

9299881 Stock #: 306402

306402 VIN: 3MZBM1K71GM306402

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,852 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.