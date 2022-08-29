Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

98,852 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,852KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9299881
  Stock #: 306402
  VIN: 3MZBM1K71GM306402

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 98,852 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

