$33,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC GLE 350d/ 2 Sets of Tires/ Accident Free
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9434895
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB3GA649652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cardinal Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Sienna Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,636 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to our dealership! We are excited to offer this stunning 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d in a stunning cardinal red metallic finish.
This luxury SUV is equipped with a powerful 3.0L V6 diesel engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance, as well as plenty of torque for all of your towing needs. The 7-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and seamless ride, while the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability in all weather conditions.
Inside, the GLE350d boasts a spacious and refined cabin, featuring comfortable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. You'll also find advanced technology features like a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, making it easy to stay connected and safe on the road.
This Mercedes-Benz GLE350d has been carefully maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report and a full service history, so you can buy with confidence.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful and capable SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury of this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.