2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

146,636 KM

4MATIC GLE 350d/ 2 Sets of Tires/ Accident Free

4MATIC GLE 350d/ 2 Sets of Tires/ Accident Free

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

146,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sienna Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,636 KM

Welcome to our dealership! We are excited to offer this stunning 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d in a stunning cardinal red metallic finish.

 

This luxury SUV is equipped with a powerful 3.0L V6 diesel engine that delivers smooth and efficient performance, as well as plenty of torque for all of your towing needs. The 7-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth and seamless ride, while the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability in all weather conditions.

 

Inside, the GLE350d boasts a spacious and refined cabin, featuring comfortable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium sound system. You'll also find advanced technology features like a navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, making it easy to stay connected and safe on the road.

 

This Mercedes-Benz GLE350d has been carefully maintained and is in excellent condition. It has a clean CARFAX report and a full service history, so you can buy with confidence.

 

Don't miss this opportunity to own a beautiful and capable SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury of this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350d for yourself!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

