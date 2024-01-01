$11,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
GT Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
GT Certified!MANUAL!HeatedSeats!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
VIN JA32U8FW6GU602863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2281
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Manual FWD Vehicle Equipped with Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, A/C, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer